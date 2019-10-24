International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPERT VIEWS-Rising populism seen threatening LGBT+ rights in Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:18 IST
EXPERT VIEWS-Rising populism seen threatening LGBT+ rights in Europe
Image Credit: ANI

Rising populism and nationalism pose the greatest threats to LGBT+ rights in Europe, activists said on Thursday as they gathered in Prague for a major annual conference.

Campaigners attending the annual conference of LGBT+ rights organization ILGA-Europe said they had growing concerns about the rise of right-wing politicians and a dip in public support. As the three-day conference got underway, the Thomson Reuters Foundation asked delegates what they saw as the greatest threats to LGBT+ rights in Europe.

ADELA HORAKOVA, ADVOCACY DIRECTOR, JSME FER (THE CZECH MARRIAGE EQUALITY CAMPAIGN) "The deconstruction of democracy... impacts us (and) it impacts others.

"The impact on other people is not so visible yet as we are being used in the forefront as a tool of the fight against democracy, but that is the biggest threat – the framework is falling apart. "We might see numbers of public support falling as people are not immune to the fear-mongering they hear around them. Certainly, there is a risk of regression."

CZESLAW WALEK, FOUNDER, PRAGUE PRIDE "We just conducted a survey with the (Czech) ombudsperson and the main finding that came out of it was that only 11% of people think LGBTI people are discriminated against in our country, but in fact 75% of Czech LGBTI people experience discrimination throughout their life.

"There is this discrepancy between perception and reality and LGBTI people do not report this discrimination because they don't trust the local authorities to solve it." MARJOLEIN VAN DEN BRINK, LECTURER IN LAW, UTRECHT UNIVERSITY

"What is a problem is that some of our right-wing populist parties (in the Netherlands) take this idea of liberal Western Europe and then they polarise it. "They set us as liberal Western Europeans apart from basically anyone who wants to enter the country.

"(But) I am inclined to be optimistic. It's not even 20 years ago that the first country opened up marriage for same-sex couples which prior to 2000 no one had expected. "This whole issue of third gender or questioning gender (we wouldn't have seen) not even 15 years ago.

"It's going very fast and maybe that's also what triggers the backlash and there's a risk in that." EVELYNE PARADIS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ILGA-EUROPE

"The two biggest threats to LGBTI rights in Europe are the overall rise in populism and attacks on democracy everywhere because it is fostering hatred and fuelling hatred and violence that affects the LGBTI communities in particular. "It's just fuelling division for everyone in society, so in the end everyone is losing.

"The other important threat continues to be complacency in the sense that not everyone is seeing the impact that populist and right-wing politics is having, and people are not quick enough – especially governments and public authorities – to react. "I am more worried than I was a few years ago in the sense that the task ahead is quite big."

ONDREJ MOUCKA, CHAIRMAN, CZECH LGBT+ GROUP OLLOVE "My main worries are the situation in Poland and Hungary because it's really tough.

"I just spoke with my ex who now has a boyfriend from Poland. "(My ex) is visiting Poland at the moment and they are afraid of their lives ... They are not just screaming at (LGBT+ people) in Poland, they are attacking them."

ADEL ONODI, ACTRESS AND SINGER "I am an actress and performed a play in my home country of Hungary based on my transition story as a trans woman.

"The Hungarian government is a big danger for me as they described me in the press as a trans actress 'man', and after that, I thought if I stay in my country it will be dangerous for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Top banking official: operations to fully resume when Lebanon crisis ends

A senior Lebanese banking official said on Thursday that he hoped the countrys political crisis would end soon and that banking operations would fully resume when it does. Once normalcy is restored, we are very confident that we can resume ...

UPDATE 1-Tesla overtakes GM as most valuable U.S. automaker, short sellers burned

Tesla Inc shares soared 17 on Thursday after the electric carmaker surprised Wall Street by delivering on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks promise of a profit in the third quarter, even as doubts remained about its long-term prospects. Tr...

UNHCR launches strategy to promote clean energy at refugee camps

In recognition of the growing climate crisis and to boost refugees access to safe and sustainable energy, while minimizing its own environmental impact, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, launched a four-year Global Strategy for Sustainable Ener...

Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder improving: Doctors

The health of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hospitalised after being diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, is improving and his platelet count has increased, doctors treating him said on Thursday. According to medical experts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019