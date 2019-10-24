Maharashtra Assembly elections: Party position at 9.30 pm
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Party position at 9.30 pmParty's name-Won/Leading/TotalBharatiya Janata Party 96/9/105Shiv Sena 55/1/56Indian National Congress 35/9/44Nationalist Congress Party 49/5/54All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2/0/2Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi 2/1/3Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1/0/1Independents 12/1/13Jan Surajya Shakti 1/0/1Krantikari Shetkari Party 1/0/1Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 1/0/1Peasants and Workers Party of India 0/1/1Prahar Janshakti Party 2/0/2Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1/0/1Samajwadi Party 2/0/2Swabhimani Paksha 1/0/1Total seats Won/Leading/Total 261/27/288VT VT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
