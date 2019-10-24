International Development News
Development News Edition

After exhumation, Spain reburies Franco in discreet tomb

  • PTI
  • |
  • Elpardo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:50 IST
After exhumation, Spain reburies Franco in discreet tomb
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spain exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum on Thursday, reburying it in a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictator's decades-long regime. The carefully-choreographed operation which began inside an imposing basilica in Valley of the Fallen and ended some four hours later at a state cemetery outside of Madrid was hailed by the government as ending "an insult to Spanish democracy".

"This decision puts an end to the moral outrage of the glorification of a dictator in a public space," said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "It takes us one step closer to reconciliation... and gives prestige to our democracy, not only in our own eyes but in the eyes of the world."

The delicate procedure drew a line under a sombre drama which had threatened to open barely-healed wounds in a nation still divided over Franco's legacy 44 years after his death. The diminutive dictator ruled Spain with an iron fist following the end of the 1936-39 civil war and when he died in 1975, his body was laid in a tomb inside the vast basilica at Valley of the Fallen, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Madrid.

It was there that 22 of his relatives went on Thursday morning to witness the opening of the grave which has drawn both tourists and right-wing sympathizers. After removing the heavy flagstone, which reportedly weighed 1,500 kilograms (1.5 tonnes), the dilapidated casket was secured before being extracted and carried out into the light by eight family members.

It was then transferred to a military helicopter for the brief flight to El Pardo where it was reburied alongside that of his wife in Mingorrubio state cemetery. Also buried there is Rafael Trujillo, the dictator who ruled the Dominican Republic until his assassination in 1961.

Gathered outside the cemetery, around 200 supporters, some draped in older Franco-era Spanish flags, others holding Falange banners, shouted "Long live Franco!" "Franco will never die. For me, today is about loyalty. I had to come to thank him for everything he has done for us," said Miguel Maria Martinez, a pensioner from the Basque Country.

"We are living in difficult times but if he had been with us, the Catalan issue simply wouldn't have existed," said Jose Ramon Gimenez, a 39-year-old delivery man referring to the separatist crisis in northeastern Spain. Under Franco, Catalan language and culture was severely repressed.

"Everything that's happening in this country is the fault of these Socialists who have never stopped trying to humiliate us," he said bitterly. Since Sanchez came to power in June 2018, he has made moving Franco's remains a priority, although the plans were delayed by legal challenges posed by the family.

But with the operation taking place before a November 10 election, his rivals have cried foul, with Pablo Iglesias of the radical leftwing Podemos saying Sanchez had unearthed "Franco's mummy" to win votes. Spaniards are divided over the exhumation, with 43 percent in favour, 32.5 percent against and the rest undecided, according to an El Mundo poll published earlier this month.

Ordered by Franco in 1940 to celebrate his "glorious (Catholic) crusade" against the "godless" Republicans, the Valley of the Fallen monument was constructed over almost 20 years. Partly built by the forced labour of political prisoners, the site is one of Europe's largest mass graves, housing the remains of over 30,000 dead from both sides of a civil war that was triggered by Franco's rebellion against an elected Republican government.

Most had fought for Franco but the monument also contains the bones of many Republican opponents who were moved there from across the country without their families being informed. In 2017, the parliament approved a non-binding motion calling for Franco's remains to be removed from the Valley of the Fallen, but it was ignored by the former conservative government of Mariano Rajoy.

Speaking to reporters, deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo said the removal of Franco's remains would change the significance of the hillside monument. "The Valley of the Fallen, in due time, will be a place of memory, of honour for those who are there," she said.

"There are many things to do but the fundamental goal of removing the dictator from where his victims lay was very important."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

NFLPA says Jets' Osemele within rights to seek medical care

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Thursday in support of New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Friday despite the teams contention he doesnt need it right away. Our union supports ...

UPDATE 1-Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Thursday said he was abandoning his bid for the Democratic Partys 2020 presidential nomination and would instead seek re-election representing his district in Ohio.Ryan, whose campaign was marked by slow fund...

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy just days before the key policy meeting. The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if i...

Haryana gets hung assembly, BJP needs six more to form govt

Haryana on Thursday ended up with a hung assembly with the ruling BJP emerging as the largest party with 40 seats, but still six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress won 31 seats, the Jannayak Janta Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019