Uddhav calls meeting of party MLAs on Saturday
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of his party on Saturday, sources said. The meeting will be held at `Matoshri', Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra.
The party, which fought assembly elections in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP, has won 55 seats, and was leading in one more constituency as the results came in on Thursday. With the BJP's tally coming down to 105 from 122 in 2014, the Shiv Sena's bargaining power has increased.
Speaking after the trends of the results became clear, Thackeray reminded the BJP about the 50-50 power-sharing formula worked out in discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah before the elections..
