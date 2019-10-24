Mamata warns against attempt to create division among people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned against any attempt to create division among communities and said those sowing seeds of rift by talking about NRC will be given a befitting reply by the people. At a Kali Puja inauguration here, Banerjee said she is not in favour of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that will put one community against another.

"We don't want NRC exercise to be carried out. We don't want Citizenship Amendment Bill. We are not in favour of steps which will only engineer division among communities," she said. Without naming anyone, she asked the people to give a befitting reply to those who try to sow the seeds of division among people.

"Don't worry, everyone will live in harmony and peace. Don't worry, we will be always on your side," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)