Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Thursday said he was abandoning his bid for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination and would instead seek re-election representing his district in Ohio in Congress.

"I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight," Ryan said on Twitter.

