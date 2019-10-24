International Development News
Development News Edition

Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:14 IST
Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Thursday said he was abandoning his bid for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination and would instead seek re-election representing his district in Ohio in Congress.

"I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight," Ryan said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Chile's shaken government makes concessions after protests

Chiles government made more economic concessions Thursday to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances. President Sebastin Piera announced a freeze on a 9.2 per cent rise in electricity prices until the...

SDMC issues 310 challans for pollution-related violations; collects Rs 21.35 lakh in fine in one day

Continuing its drive against dust and air pollution, the SDMC has in one day issued 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh for burning of solid waste, dry leaves and other violations, officials said on Thursday. In Central Zone, 175 challa...

Number of polio-affected children drop by 99 percent since 1988: UNICEF

In a historic achievement for humanity, two of three wild poliovirus strains have been eliminated worldwide, the World Health Organization WHO announced on Thursday, following the conclusion by a group of experts that WPV3, type three of th...

'NOTA' secures second spot in Latur Rural Assembly seat

The NOTA option has secured second slot in the Latur Rural Assembly segment, from where late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukhs son Dhiraj posted a handsome victory in his maiden poll outing. According to the results announced on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019