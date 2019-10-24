International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Democratic U.S. Representative Ryan of Ohio ends presidential bid
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Thursday said he was abandoning his bid for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination and would instead seek re-election representing his district in Ohio.

Ryan, whose campaign was marked by slow fundraising and low poll numbers, is the latest to withdraw his candidacy in a slowly thinning field of Democrats seeking the party's nod to run against Republican Donald Trump. A moderate Ohio Democrat from a blue-collar district, Ryan had positioned himself as a candidate who could appeal to the working-class voters who fled the party in 2016 to vote for Trump.

On Thursday, he said he would instead focus on winning re-election in his northeastern Ohio district, which has lost manufacturing jobs in recent years. "I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight," Ryan said on Twitter.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren lead the pack of 18 remaining candidates, down from 24 at its peak earlier this year. He follows one-time candidates New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and others. Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam says on his Twitter profile that he is still running, although records show his campaign raised only $5 during the third quarter of this year.

Ryan bolstered his national profile in 2016 when he unsuccessfully tried to unseat Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, arguing it was time for new leadership in the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Argentine central bank intervenes heavily ahead of election, peso falls anyway

Argentinas central bank sold 346 million of its reserves to ease the fall of the countrys anemic peso on Thursday, three days ahead of a presidential election that has increased uncertainty over an economy already ailing from recession. The...

Up 2-0, Nationals taking nothing for granted against Astros

In the dugout celebration following his eighth-inning World Series home run Wednesday, Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton plopped on the bench with teammate Howie Kendrick and the duo simultaneously hit the throttle on an imaginary ...

UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

Brazil is hopeful China will authorize more local meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, as the South American country seeks to position itself as a major food exporter to the worlds most populous natio...

Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan

Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syrias Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.We have requested an area of 5X19 km on the northwest of Manbij to protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019