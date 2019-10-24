International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How does UK PM Johnson call an early election?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 23:13 IST
FACTBOX-How does UK PM Johnson call an early election?
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he wanted to call an early general election to resolve deadlock in parliament over Brexit. Johnson said he would ask parliament on Monday to approve a national election and wanted it to take place on Dec. 12 as part of his efforts to ensure Britain leaves the European Union.

This would be Johnson's third attempt to call an early election. He lost two similar votes in September because opponents said they wanted to first make sure Britain could not leave the EU without a deal. Britain has laws setting out a fixed schedule for an election every five years, with provisions for holding an early election.

The next election is scheduled for 2022. How can one be called before then?

TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY

An early election is possible under existing law if 434 lawmakers in Britain's 650-seat parliament, a two-thirds majority, vote to hold one. This is the route the government is pursuing next week.

Johnson has twice in the last two months failed to win enough support to trigger an early general election. On Sept. 4, the government fell short of the required majority when the motion was passed by 298-56 votes. Five days later, 293 lawmakers supported the motion and 46 members voted against.

ONE-LINE BILL

Another way that Johnson can bypasses the legal restrictions around holding an early election is to is pass a one-line act of parliament.

This could state that parliament had decreed that an election will take place on a certain date, and would need to be approved by a simple majority of lawmakers. But this procedure has problems. For example, opposition parties have indicated they may try to amend the legislation, perhaps by reducing the voting age.

NO CONFIDENCE

An election can also happen if opponents put down a motion of no confidence in the government and win a simple majority for it. This triggers a 14-day period during which others can seek to form a new government by a vote of confidence.

If no-one can show they have majority support in parliament, an election is called. Because Johnson is himself arguing for an election, this route is not expected to be the trigger for a vote.

WHO DECIDES WHEN THE ELECTION IS HELD?

Boris Johnson.

There are legal restrictions setting out a minimum period before an election can take place after it has been called, but not on the maximum period before one needs to be held.

WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY?

The law states there must be 25 working days between an election being formally called and polling day, which is traditionally a Thursday.

WHAT ARE THE OBSTACLES TO AN EARLY ELECTION?

Johnson will need cross-party support for an early poll. The main opposition Labour Party has so far refused to back an election while there is a risk of Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement. Even if Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, supports an election, there is a risk Labour lawmakers who fear losing their seats may ignore his instruction and vote against the motion.

Also Read: BRIEF-Brexit Party Leader Farage Says Only Way To Get Brexit Done Now Is For UK PM Boris Johnson To Back No Deal - Telegraph Op-ed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan

Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syrias Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.We have requested an area of 5X19 km on the northwest of Manbij to protec...

INTERVIEW -Children's animator battled for years for lesbian wedding

The creator of the first mainstream American childrens animated series to feature a lesbian wedding has said she had to battle for years to include it in her show, which has been censored in multiple countries.Animator Rebecca Sugar said he...

Urging tougher stand on China, Pence blasts NBA

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday sharply denounced the NBA for not speaking out more forcefully on China as he vowed support for Hong Kongs pro-democracy protesters. In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence lashed Beiji...

I'm genuinely a dream come true: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has always counted his blessings and the Bollywood superstar urged people to have faith in the power of dreams, just as he did. The 53-year-old Delhi-born actor was all nostalgic in his city. He was here for the closing cerem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019