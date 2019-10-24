Congress' Nana Patole defeats minister Parinay Fuke

Maharashtra Minister of State for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development and also guardian minister of Gondia, Parinay Fuke, lost from Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhanadara district on Thursday

The BJP candidate lost to Congress' Nana Patole by a margin of 6,240 votes

Patole, former BJP MP who later returned to the congress, got 95,208 votes against Fuke's 88,968 votes, the final results on the Election Commission website showed.

