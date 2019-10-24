Congress' Nana Patole defeats minister Parinay Fuke
Maharashtra Minister of State for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development and also guardian minister of Gondia, Parinay Fuke, lost from Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhanadara district on Thursday
The BJP candidate lost to Congress' Nana Patole by a margin of 6,240 votes
Patole, former BJP MP who later returned to the congress, got 95,208 votes against Fuke's 88,968 votes, the final results on the Election Commission website showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nana Patole
- BJP
- Gondia
- Congress
- Election Commission
