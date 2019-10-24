International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP loses ground in Fadnavis' home district of Nagpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 23:58 IST
BJP loses ground in Fadnavis' home district of Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP loses ground in Fadnavis' home district of Nagpur Nagpur, Oct 24 (PTI)Nagpur, the hometown of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, turned out to be a tough electoral battleground for the BJP which could win just six of the 12 seats on offer in the district on Thursday. The BJP had won 11 of the 12 seats in Nagpur district in the 2014 assembly elections.

Besides Fadnavis, who won from Nagpur South West, the city is also the hometown of another BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari, who is a senior Union minister. Of the 12 seats in Nagpur district, the BJP won six, the Congress four, the NCP one and an independent one.

The Congress won two seats each in Nagpur city and Nagpur rural. The NCP and an independent won one seat each in Nagpur rural. Former minister and Congress candidate from Nagpur North (SC)Nitin Raut won by a margin of 20,694 votes against his nearest rival, sitting BJP MLA Milind Mane. Raut secured 86,821 votes, while Mane got 66,127 votes.

Similarly, Congress city chief Vikas Thakre won by a margin of 6,367 votes from Nagpur West, defeating his nearest rival, sitting BJP MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh. Thakre secured 83,252, while Deshmukh secured 76,885 votes. Sitting Congress MLA from Saoner Sunil Kedar won by a margin of 25,956 votes over his BJP rival Rajiv Potdar. Kedar secured 1,10,445 votes, while Potdar bagged 84,489 votes.

In Umred, Congress candidate Raju Parwe defeated his nearest rival, sitting BJP MLA Sudhir Parwe, by a margin of 18,029 votes. Raju Parwe secured 91,968 votes, while Sudhir Parwe got 73,939 votes. Former minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh defeated his nearest rival from the BJP Charansingh Thakur by a margin of 17,057 in Katol. Deshmukh secured 96,842 votes, while Thakur got 79,785 votes.

Shiv Sena rebel and independent candidate Ashish Jaiswal defeated the BJP's sitting BJP Mallikarjun Reddy by a margin of 24,413 votes in Ramtek in Nagpur rural. Jaiswal got 67,419 votes, while Reddy received 43,006 votes. In Nagpur South, Congress candidate Girish Pandav lost to Mohan Mate of the BJP by 4,013 votes. The Congress secured 80,326 votes, while the BJP received 84,339 votes.

In Nagpur Central, Congress youth leader Bunty Shelke gave a tough fight to the BJP's sitting MLA Vikas Kumbhare, who eventually won by4,124 votes. In Kamptee, Tekchand Sawarkar of the BJP defeated Congress's Suresh Bhoyar by a margin of 11,116 votes. Sawarkar polled 1,18,182 as against Bhoyar's 1,07,066.

The polling was held on October 21 and votes were counted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Argentine central bank intervenes heavily ahead of election, peso falls anyway

Argentinas central bank sold 346 million of its reserves to ease the fall of the countrys anemic peso on Thursday, three days ahead of a presidential election that has increased uncertainty over an economy already ailing from recession. The...

Up 2-0, Nationals taking nothing for granted against Astros

In the dugout celebration following his eighth-inning World Series home run Wednesday, Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton plopped on the bench with teammate Howie Kendrick and the duo simultaneously hit the throttle on an imaginary ...

UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

Brazil is hopeful China will authorize more local meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, as the South American country seeks to position itself as a major food exporter to the worlds most populous natio...

Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan

Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syrias Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.We have requested an area of 5X19 km on the northwest of Manbij to protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019