International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian soft power on display at Africa summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sochi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 00:38 IST
Russian soft power on display at Africa summit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aboubakary Guiro, a financial expert from Ivory Coast, is full of hope after attending the first ever Russia-Africa summit this week in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. "We forget about Russians when we talk business," said Guiro, the co-partner of a financial advisory firm based in Abidjan.

"We think about the EU-USA-China trio," he added, pointing to a number of psychological and language barriers. "From now on we will be much more open."

President Vladimir Putin pulled off a major feat bringing together delegates of all 54 African states for the summit on Wednesday and Thursday. It was a colourful affair, with some of the African participants flaunting traditional fabrics and headdresses in contrast to the black-suited Russian delegates.

Moscow was a crucial player on the continent in the Soviet era, backing independence movements and training a generation of African leaders. Today the Kremlin is hoping to rekindle Soviet-era relationships and build new alliances.

It wants to hold an Africa-Russia summit every three years. The gathering was a great way to make a "first contact," Guiro said.

"The contracts, if there are any, will only come in one or two years." But Guiro said Russians should also "come to Africa," adding that Russia has been virtually absent from francophone countries except for aluminium producer Rusal which has mining interests in Guinea. Russia has used a traditional combination of debt relief, arms supplies and defence expertise to expand its footprint in Africa.

But in recent years Moscow has also sought to make use of soft power tools such as multi-lingual state media and various funds to promote its influence on the continent. This year Konstantin Malofeyev, a Russian Orthodox businessman with ties to the Kremlin, helped set up a development agency to assist the governments of Russia's partner countries.

The International Agency for Sovereign Development (IASD) set up a huge stand on the sidelines of the summit. Its booklet said, in four languages, that the outfit's top goal is to help countries, especially in Africa, "attract investment and "unlock their growth potential."

The US and Ukraine have accused Malofeyev of helping bankroll separatists fighting against Kiev forces in eastern Ukraine. Alexander Malkevich, a Kremlin-connected media manager, was another prominent presence at the summit.

Malkevich, head of the Foundation for the Protection of National Values, hosted a roundtable discussion which saw speakers including the defence minister of the Central African Republic, Marie-Noelle Koyara, denounce the influence of "former colonial powers." Malkevich, who last year was put on a US sanctions list for attempted election interference, said his foundation conducted research in Africa.

"We try to help Russian business establish in Africa," he told AFP. "We know who is who." But critics caution that people like Malkevich may be Kremlin agents of influence.

This year two employees of the foundation were detained in Libya over election interference attempts. Malkevich is believed to have links to an infamous troll farm and used to edit an English-language website which tried to stage a rally in front of the White House.

The US Treasury Department said the site posted content which was "generally ridden with inaccuracies." Speaking to AFP, Malkevich shrugged off the accusations, denouncing Washington's "cruel censorship." And the demonstration he sought to organise? "It was a joke," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Amazon's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall 8%

Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below analysts estimates on Thursday as the worlds biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart as well as other online retailers, sending its shares down 8.The company fo...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Manchester United finally win away but Roma frustrated

Manchester United claimed their first away win in any competition since March as they beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but AS Roma were denied by a stoppage-time equaliser from Borussia Moenchengladbach.In the ear...

Phillies name Girardi as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies named Joe Girardi as their new manager on Thursday, giving him a three-year contract with a club option for the 2023 season. Girardi, 55, managed the New York Yankees for a decade from 2008-17 and steered them to a...

Cubs give Ross 3-year contract as manager

The Chicago Cubs officially named David Ross as the franchises 55th manager on Thursday, signing him to a three-year contract through 2022 with a club option for 2023. Im honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019