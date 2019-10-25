International Development News
Development News Edition

Impeachment horror plunges US into early Halloween

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:52 IST
Impeachment horror plunges US into early Halloween
Image Credit: Pixabay

The calendar says Halloween is still a week away, but impeachment is delivering the horror show early to Washington. A city renowned for elegant, neo-classical buildings and buttoned-down bureaucrats has become the set for a political slasher movie.

Fighting for political survival before he can even focus on reelection in 2020, President Donald Trump has the leading role. He denounced anyone in his party who won't stick by him as "human scum."

A gang of loyal Republican congress members stormed a secure briefing room to stop a Democratic-led impeachment hearing, claiming that a "Soviet-style" process was underway. Then they ordered pizza. Not to be out-crazed, Democrat Barack Obama's former national security advisor Susan Rice went on air to brand a senior Republican senator and Trump booster, Lindsey Graham, a "piece of shit." Meanwhile, the media and just about everyone else in Washington puzzled and argued over what exactly Hillary Clinton -- the Democrat heavyweight beaten to the White House by Trump in 2016 -- meant when she rambled about Russia's "grooming" of a third-party candidate in 2020.

Could she, snarkier observers asked, even return from the dead like a zombie and run against Trump next year? And that was just this week. The engine driving the DC ghost train, of course, is the saga of Trump's alleged abuse of office.

The charges are serious but details emerging from initial rounds of testimony in Congress sometimes resemble a dark comedy. Trump, a former reality TV performer, is accused of running a secret scheme to get Ukraine's president, himself a former TV comedian, to announce a corruption investigation aimed at discrediting a top opponent in the 2020 polls, Joe Biden.

To prod the Ukrainians -- who had no intention of investigating Biden -- Trump allegedly withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in US military aid meant to help the ex-Soviet state fight Russian-backed separatists. That, Democrats say, was a classic impeachable offense: an out-of-control president manipulating foreign policy and military aid for personal gain.

Trump responded on Tuesday by throwing out a word associated in the United States with the darkest days of the slavery legacy: "a lynching." Only in this case, he was the victim. Wild barely begins to describe the legal turmoil left in the impeachment investigation's wake.

Detailed testimony to Congress on Thursday from the US acting ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, painted a picture of Trump recklessly pursuing his political vendetta. The pointman in these alleged maneuvers was Rudy Giuliani, the mayor of New York on 9/11 who has since reinvented himself as Trump's colorful but often erratic fixer.

Allegedly helping him was a Trump-friendly trio of officials: the US ambassador to the European Union, the special Ukraine envoy and the energy secretary. They called themselves the "three amigos." According to Taylor, a professional diplomat with an impeccable reputation, their goal was to strongarm fledgling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing a probe of the Biden family on CNN. The White House calls this all part of a "witch hunt" and "coup." More legal-minded arguments sound hardly less exotic.

Trump's loyal former attorney general Matthew Whitaker told Fox this week that "abuse of power is not a crime." The conservative-leaning Wall Street Journal opined that even if Trump was up to no good, he was too "inept" to succeed -- and that there's no such thing as "impeachment for incompetence." Trump, one of his lawyers said in a separate case ongoing in New York, is basically immune to investigation while he's president anyway.

Even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue. "Nothing could be done?" the judge asked the attorney, William Consovoy.

"Correct," Consovoy said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germanys car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, Bild am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed so...

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: monitor

US helicopters dropped fighters in Syrias Idlib province overnight in an operation targeting Islamic State group leaders, a war monitor said Sunday.US helicopters dropped fighters on the ground before clashes broke out with jihadists, the S...

IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine

The wreckage of a private aircraft that had crashed near the holy Kedarnath shrine recently was transported out of the site by a team of two Mi-17 helicopters in challenging circumstances, IAF officials said on Sunday. The aircraft of UT Ai...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woods three shots clear of Matsuyama as Snead mark beckons

Tiger Woods moved within sight of matching Sam Sneads record of 82 PGA Tour victories, staying three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama with seven holes left at the rain-affected Zozo Championship on Sunday. Woods will resume on Monday morning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019