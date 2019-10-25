International Development News
Development News Edition

Mood of people against BJP as several sitting ministers in Haryana lost seats: Congress leader

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday said that the mood of the people is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its several sitting ministers have lost the elections in Haryana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:59 IST
Mood of people against BJP as several sitting ministers in Haryana lost seats: Congress leader
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday said that the mood of the people is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its several sitting ministers have lost the elections in Haryana. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The fact is that several sitting ministers have lost the election. This itself shows that the mood of the people is against the party. However, government formation is a function of post-poll arithmetic and BJP is an expert at that."

"The gap between the parties in terms of seats is small and the so-called victory of BJP is merely illusionary. The mandate of the people is clearly against the BJP and people voted for change," he added. The ministers who lost the elections are Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Krishan Kumar Bedi from Shahbad, Karan Dev Kamboj from Radaur, Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli, Kavita Jain from Sonipat, Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna and Manish Kumar Grover from Rohtak.

Kumar while speaking on Maharashtra results said that the Congress party conceded that the BJP-Shiv Sena pre-poll alliance has a comfortable majority and Congress and NCP will sit in the opposition and play a constructive role. In Haryana, BJP has got 40 seats and it needs 6 more MLAs for a simple majority to form the government in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi MLAs have become less accessible to people, claims NGO

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution levels peak on Diwali day, air quality 'severe' in many parts

Pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday and are expected to enter the severe category tonight due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning, according to government agencies...

ISIS chief believed dead in US raid in northwest Syria: Reports

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive chief of the Islamic State, has been killed in a raid conducted by the US special forces in northwest Syria on Saturday, US media reports said on Sunday. Citing a senior US defense official and a source wit...

Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germanys car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, Bild am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed so...

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: monitor

US helicopters dropped fighters in Syrias Idlib province overnight in an operation targeting Islamic State group leaders, a war monitor said Sunday.US helicopters dropped fighters on the ground before clashes broke out with jihadists, the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019