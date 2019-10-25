Amit Shah lays foundation stone for various development project in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stones of various development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar. He is on a four-day visit to Gujarat and will return back to Delhi on October 28.

In the morning, Shah laid the foundation stone for Gandhinagar Mahanagar Palika's degraded and control centre in Sector 11. At 10 am, the Union Home Minister also inaugurated a bridge and also laid the foundation stone of an office for Kalol APMC.

Apart from these, the Union Home Minister also laid the foundation for the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in the afternoon and visited KIRC college where he issued orders to dispatch equipment for the disabled. (ANI)

