BJP legislative party to meet tomorrow in Chandigarh: Anil Jain

Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana unit in-charge Anil Jain on Friday said that the legislative party will be meeting tomorrow in Chandigarh to elect its leader.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:47 IST
BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana unit in-charge Anil Jain on Friday said that the legislative party will be meeting tomorrow in Chandigarh to elect its leader. Anil Jain's remarks came after he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and interim party President JP Nadda at the latter's residence today.

Speaking to media persons, Jain said, "Tomorrow, there will be a meeting of the legislative party in Chandigarh at 11 am. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and our party's General Secretary Arun Singh will attend it as observers." Jain further stated that after electing the leader of the legislative party in the meeting, BJP will meet the Governor of Haryana to stake a claim for the government formation.

"The Leader of legislative party will be elected tomorrow. After that we'll meet Governor to stake claims to form government in Haryana," said Anil Jain. Speaking on Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda and independent candidates pledging support to BJP, Jain said, "Currently, they have offered their support to us. The next course of action will be determined after deliberations with our national leadership."

BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. (ANI)

