International Development News
Development News Edition

Interests of farmers, businesses being 'sold openly' by BJP govt: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:54 IST
Interests of farmers, businesses being 'sold openly' by BJP govt: Congress
Congress symbol Image Credit: ANI

The Congress' top brass on Friday met under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi to deliberate on issues related to the interests of India's farmers, shopkeepers and the industry which the party claimed were being "bartered away and sold openly" by the BJP government. A 17-member group of leaders, set up by Sonia Gandhi which includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi besides other top leaders, met at her 10 Janpath residence to hold discussions on key issues facing the country.

The meeting holds significance as it comes a day after the results of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra were declared. "Today detailed discussions took place under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi along with various leaders of the party.

"The discussions centred around the way the interest of India's farmers, India's shop keepers, India's industry are being bartered away and sold openly by the BJP government," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. The group also includes Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal, K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

However, AICC general secretary for East Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not in the key group, the sources said. Some of the young leaders who are also part of the key group are Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Satav and Sushmita Dev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Sebi levies Rs 22 lakh fine on 3 entities for fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of over Rs 22 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 12.2 lakh on Excell Stee...

Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the subscription of leading American dailies The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them fake and asked other federal agencies to do the same, according to a media report. Trumps unusual ...

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani calls for protests to remain peaceful

Iraqs top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful.Real reform and change in the country have to be through peaceful methods, a represent...

U.S. Representative Cummings to be eulogized by Obama, Clintons in Baltimore

The late Elijah Cummings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker and civil rights activist who was a leading force in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, will be eulogized on Friday by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019