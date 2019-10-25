International Development News
Development News Edition

NATO studies US-led Afghan mission following polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:33 IST
NATO studies US-led Afghan mission following polls
Image Credit: Twitter (@NATODepSpox)

NATO defense ministers on Friday discussed the alliance's tricky mission in Afghanistan in the wake of elections there and the collapse of talks between the United States and the Taliban. The focus on the 16,000-strong deployment in Afghanistan on the second day of the ministers' meeting in Brussels came against a backdrop of increased Taliban attacks and uncertainty over US strategy.

Washington has already unnerved allies by abruptly pulling US forces out of northern Syria this month, opening the way for NATO member Turkey to launch a disputed operation to crush the Kurdish militias it regards as "terrorists". NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted at the start of Friday's ministerial meeting that the transatlantic alliance's commitment to Afghanistan remains "steadfast".

"We will continue to support the Afghan security forces as they fight international terrorism and create the conditions for peace," he said. "But the Taliban have to make real concessions and show real willingness to reduce violence."

US President Donald Trump last month scuppered a secret summit with Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meant to consider a draft deal under which the US could withdraw its thousands of troops leading the NATO mission. China is now stepping into the void by inviting a Taliban delegation to an "intra-Afghan" conference in Beijing next Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesman for the militants, Suhail Shaheen, told AFP this week.

The Taliban refuse to talk to the Afghan government, and Shaheen said any attendance by Afghan officials in Beijing would be on the understanding they were representing only themselves and were low-ranked. Beijing has not confirmed the conference but says it is "willing to facilitate" the Afghan peace process.

The United States has not reacted to the alleged Chinese move. But the US State Department on Thursday urged restraint as Afghans wait for results from September 28 elections.

Preliminary results have been delayed for what Afghanistan's electoral authorities said were technical issues. The last polls in 2014 were marred by allegations of rigging.

Days ahead of the election, the Trump administration cut USD 160 million in direct funding to Afghan authorities, citing corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistra...

Forex kitty crosses USD 440 bn-mark, up by USD 1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, Indias forex kitty has swelled by USD 1.039 billion to a new life-time high of USD 440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The forex reserves had risen by USD 1.879 bil...

Strong presence of regional parties in Hry, Maha led to our defeat: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP got less votes than those...

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019