International Development News
Development News Edition

VP Naidu calls upon NAM to come together to forge common front against terror

In his address at the 18th NAM Summit here, Shri Naidu regretted that Pakistan President had misused the august forum and said: “Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan’s behavior”.

VP Naidu calls upon NAM to come together to forge common front against terror
Shri Naidu also called for achieving a just, equitable and representative global governance system by reforming the United Nations, including the Security Council to reflect the contemporary realities of the 21st century. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today hit out at Pakistan for misusing the NAM summit "to justify its longstanding policy of conducting cross-border terrorism" against its neighbors.

In his address at the 18th NAM Summit here, Shri Naidu regretted that Pakistan President had misused the august forum and said: "Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan's behavior".

Stressing that Pakistan clearly needed to do much more to earn the confidence of the international community, the Vice President said: "It must decisively abjure terrorism—for its own good, for that of its neighbors and for the good of the world".

Shri Naidu also called for achieving a just, equitable and representative global governance system by reforming the United Nations, including the Security Council to reflect the contemporary realities of the 21st century.

The Vice President has urged the Non-Aligned Movement to re-focus to remain an influential grouping and find solutions to challenges relating to terrorism, global governance reform, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation.

He called upon all NAM countries to come together to forge a common front against terror in all its forms as there was no justification for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions that maim and murder innocents.

Pointing out that contemporary threats respect no borders, whether it is terrorism, climate change, pandemics, financial crisis or cybersecurity, he said that terrorism was the single most destructive threat, not only to international peace and security but to the very principles we are discussing today. "Their capacity to inflict damage has multiplied with the diffusion of information technology, giving terrorist organizations offensive cyber capabilities", he added.

Calling for strengthening all international laws and mechanisms to combat terrorists and their enablers, Shri Naidu said the NAM partners should forge a common front by stepping up inter-agency coordination, exchanging information and strengthening the existing legal framework by endorsing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), proposed by India in 1996.

Addressing the Historic NAM Summit at Baku, in Azerbaijan, the Vice President said that the interdependent world today was faced with serious challenges. "Globalisation and unprecedented technological advances are shaping the 21st century in unpredictable and often disruptive ways. As we all strive to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth and a better future for our peoples, we must realize that our destinies are linked like never before", he added.

Assuring its continued support to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), India has asked the six decades-old movements to reorient its focus to remain relevant in the context of the challenges of the modern world. India's views on the role of the NAM in the present times was today articulated by the Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu while addressing the 18th NAM Summit at Baku, Azerbaijan. The theme of the Summit is 'Upholding Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world' .

The Vice President said that we must urgently find solutions to the development challenges of bringing health, education, clean energy and jobs to our people, amid a global economy being rapidly transformed by advances in technology. "These common goals can be achieved through a global governance system that is just, equitable and representative and a reformed United Nations".

Observing that NAM need not position itself for or against any ideology or groups of nations, the Vice President said that "It is important that we do not waste our energies on issues that cause dissonance among us". The Vice President said that the strength of 'unity in diversity' by pursuing a focused, positive, long-term agenda.

Shri Naidu urged NAM to select cross-sectoral challenges and work together to present solutions on issues such as terrorism, global governance reforms, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation.

Highlighting India's development agenda, "through everyone's support, for everyone's development, and towards everyone's trust", Shri Naidu said that India, as always stands ready to play its part and mentioned how India was partnering with other developing countries in capacity building, implementing development projects and providing humanitarian relief.

He said that India also took a major initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance to give a boost to renewable energy generation and in setting up the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

The Vice President expressed confidence that NAM grouping with its similar experiences and shared aspirations can certainly be a major force that can shape global responses to challenges as was done in the past.

Stating that India's vision is one of the collaborative endeavors for the common good of humanity, Shri Naidu said; "Let's make our Movement (NAM) align with the overarching objective of improving the quality of life of our peoples. Let us be aligned with the forces of peace and development. This is the message that I bring to NAM on behalf of 1.3 Billion Indians. "

He also said that India wishes to pursue a positive and forward-looking agenda to ensure a prosperous and secure future for all of us. "We are confident that NAM can play an important role in achieving these shared objectives", he added.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu also interacted today with the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, his Vietnamese counterpart, Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and the President of Cuba, Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on the sidelines of the XVIII NAM Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan today.

During his interaction with the three dignitaries, the Vice President stressed the need to further deepen India's close relations with Afghanistan, Vietnam, and Cuba in all spheres.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Cycling-Cavendish joins Bahrain Merida team for 2020 season

British sprint specialist Mark Cavendish is joining Bahrain Merida for the 2020 season, the professional cycling team said on Friday. The Manx Missile, who has won 30 stages on the Tour de France, completes a rider roster that includes Span...

Teen climate activist Thunberg leads climate rally in Vancouver

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will address a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday in the latest leg of her global campaign to spark action to tackle rising carbon emissions.The 16-year-old Swede has been touring North Amer...

Trump says China wants to make a trade deal 'very badly'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was doing very well in its trade negotiations with China and that China wants to make a deal very badly....

Chandrababu Naidu 'shamelessly' spent public money while staging protest in Delhi: Andhra Minister

State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday made a scathing attack on TDP President Chandrababu Naidu for shamelessly spending public money for his political benefits during a day-long protest held in Delhi for demanding a speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019