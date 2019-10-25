New Legislative Assembly constituted, Maha CEO tells Guv

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh on Friday presented the list of 288 MLAs elected in the October 21 state polls to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. Results were declared on Thursday.

The state CEO told the governor the new Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was now constituted with publication of the Election Commission notification containing constituency- wise and party-wise list of newly-elected MLAs. Principal Secretary of Election Commission of India Anuj Jaipuriyar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde and Joint Chief Electoral Officers Shirish Mohod and Anil Valvi were present..

