Radha Krishna Mathur appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh
Former Chief Information Commissioner Radha Krishna Mathur was on Friday appointed the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, which will formally come into existence as Union Territory on October 31.
Former Chief Information Commissioner Radha Krishna Mathur was on Friday appointed the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, which will formally come into existence as Union Territory on October 31.
Mathur is a retired 1977-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre. He retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) in November 2018. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Governor
- Union Territory
- India
- Tripura
ALSO READ
Will speak to RBI governor on urgency, distress of PMC
UPDATE 1-Six killed in Turkish border towns in mortar fire from Syria -governor's offices
Louisiana's Democratic governor will face run-off election against Republican
Improve standard of school education in Pondy: Lt Governor
Eight killed in Turkish border town in YPG attack -governor's office