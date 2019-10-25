International Development News
Radha Krishna Mathur appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh

Former Chief Information Commissioner Radha Krishna Mathur was on Friday appointed the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, which will formally come into existence as Union Territory on October 31.

Radha Krishna Mathur appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh
Radha Krishna Mathur. Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Information Commissioner Radha Krishna Mathur was on Friday appointed the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, which will formally come into existence as Union Territory on October 31.

Mathur is a retired 1977-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre. He retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) in November 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

