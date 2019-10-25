International Development News
Development News Edition

Young Canadians sue government for failing to act on climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:31 IST
Young Canadians sue government for failing to act on climate change
Image Credit: Flickr

A group of young Canadians filed documents on Friday to sue the federal government for injuries allegedly suffered due to Ottawa's role in contributing to climate change.

The 15 youths aged 10 to 19 from across the country have each suffered "specific, individualized injuries due to climate change," Our Children's Trust, a U.S.-based non-profit group, said in a press release. The group is providing technical support to the plaintiffs, as it has done in similar cases in other countries in which children have sued their governments because of climate change - including the Netherlands, the United States and India.

The Canadian plaintiffs are suing under section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects individual autonomy and personal rights, as well as section 15, which guarantees equality rights. The Charter is part of the Canadian Constitution. The statement of claim filed in a federal court in Vancouver on Friday by the plaintiffs alleges that "despite knowing for decades" that carbon emissions "cause climate change and disproportionately harm children," the government continued to allow emissions to increase at a level "incompatible with a stable climate capable of sustaining human life and liberties."

It specifically cites the government's purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries oil from Alberta to British Columbia's coast, as an action that contributed to climate change. "As a youth my rights are being disproportionately violated because I cannot vote," Ira Reinhart-Smith, 15, from Caledonia, Nova Scotia, told Reuters. "I am now and in the future going to be faced with extreme consequences because of climate change. This lawsuit is the best way for me to move forward in my action against climate change."

Reinhart-Smith has participated in climate activism in the past, including with Greta Thunberg's Fridays for the Future movement, but he felt protesting corporations and lobbying politicians was not effective enough. "It was still depending on them to do the actions," he said. If the lawsuit is successful, the government will have to act "by order of the court, rather than listen to some youth that are telling them it's the best way to go."

Reinhart-Smith and the other plaintiffs are represented by Arvay Finlay LLP and Tollefson Law Corporation, and have partnered with the Pacific Centre for Environmental Law and Litigation and the David Suzuki Foundation. In the United States, 21 activists aged 11 to 22 sued the federal government in 2015 for violating their rights to due process under the U.S. Constitution by failing to adequately address carbon pollution such as emissions from burning of fossil fuels.

Both the Obama and Trump administrations have failed in their efforts to have the lawsuit thrown out, and it is currently under consideration in a federal appeals court in Oregon.

Also Read: Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric slams government over protester deaths, demands investigation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Falcons' Ryan (ankle) practices, will be game-time decision

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced on Friday but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons 1-6 said Ryan will be listed as questionable ...

UPDATE 7-EU agrees Brexit extension but sets no date as UK squabbles over election

The European Union agreed on Friday to Londons request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britains divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnsons call for a snap election.There was full...

Nitish inspects Patna ghats prior to 'Chhath' festival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday took stock of the arrangements at several ghats along river Ganga for the four- day Chhath festival beginning October 31. Kumar inspected various Ganga ghats from ...

Swathi murder case: HC dismisses plea by father of accused to stall film release

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, Nungambakkam which is allegedly based on it. Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019