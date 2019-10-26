International Development News
RNC says it 'wholeheartedly' backs Trump in impeachment

The Republican National Committee moved Friday in an extraordinary vote to express that it "now more than ever wholeheartedly supports" President Donald Trump as he confronts House Democrats' impeachment probe. The national party's governing body expressed solidarity with Trump in condemning what it calls a "nakedly partisan impeachment investigation" in a symbolic show of support.

The resolution comes as the White House has grown worried about GOP defections on Capitol Hill, and the president is increasingly focused on shoring up his support ahead of votes on impeachment. Trump has sought to cast his entire party as victims of the probe as he tries to keep GOP lawmakers by his side, telling reporters Friday, "This isn't a takedown of the president. It's a takedown of the Republicans."

The RNC executive committee voted unanimously by phone to approve the resolution. It states that the committee "now more than ever wholeheartedly supports President Trump and his administration in making America great again." Traditionally, the party approves resolutions at its twice-annual meetings. The resolution echoes a frequent Trump complaint that Democrats are conducting the impeachment proceedings behind closed doors and accuses Democrats of trying to "void" 63 million votes cast in 2016.

The RNC resolution supports the Senate resolution offered by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, objecting to the House Democrats' handling of the impeachment probe on procedural grounds. "Today, members of the RNC Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution of support for our president and the Graham-McConnell resolution condemning the unprecedented actions of House Democrats," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "However baseless this inquiry may be, if House Democrats are intent on pursuing their political vendetta against President Trump, he should at least be afforded the same due process as every other American."

The RNC is calling on Democrats to "provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment." In January, the RNC voted to express its "undivided support" for Trump and his "effective presidency."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

