Congress claims security of its leaders further downgraded in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:12 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday accused the state administration of "deliberately downgrading" security cover of its leaders and other opposition members to keep them away from reaching out to the public. The Congress also claimed that some BJP leaders, who had never held any official position in the government, have got better security and vehicles compared to party leaders who remained ministers, parliamentarians and legislators.

"The Governor's administration is pushing the opposition, especially senior Congress leaders, to the wall by further withdrawing and downgrading their security cover on pick and choose basis while extending and maintaining a much higher security apparatus, vehicles and accommodation to the BJP leaders of comparatively lesser political stature and standing. "It has been deliberately done to further immobilise them and keep them away from reaching out to the public," the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said in a statement here.

It said even the accommodation to JKPCC president G A Mir was taken away in Srinagar. "While most of the top leaders in Kashmir are confined to their homes, those elsewhere are being forced to stay home by such discriminatory tactics," the Congress said.

It asked the Centre and the state administration not to indulge in such "discriminatory and vindictive actions" against the opposition. "The forces inimical to peace, harmony and territorial integrity want the mainstream and nationalist forces to stay away from political and social activities. Downgrading of security will expose the opposition leaders to the designs of anti-national and anti-social forces besides hampering their political activity which is essential for the democratic atmosphere to defeat the designs of the enemy," the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

