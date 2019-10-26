International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. House impeachment testimony resumes with State Dept witness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:13 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. House impeachment testimony resumes with State Dept witness
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The Democratic-led impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump resumes with testimony from a senior State Department official on Saturday, a day after a judge buoyed the probe by dismissing a central Republican objection. Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, is due to meet with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees behind closed doors at the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers and staff are holding the first-weekend deposition of the investigation, after Reeker's testimony was postponed due to memorial events this week for Representative Elijah Cummings, who had been Oversight committee chairman and played a leading role in the impeachment inquiry. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell rejected the claim that the impeachment process is illegitimate, as he ordered the Republican Trump administration to give the House Judiciary Committee secret material from former special counsel Robert Mueller's reporting on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Howell said the House did not have to approve a resolution formally initiating the effort for the impeachment inquiry to be valid, something Republicans have been insisting is the case. Reeker, 54, is a career diplomat whose current portfolio includes Ukraine, the country central to the investigation of Trump. Reeker has held his position on an acting basis since March 18.

The impeachment inquiry has underscored what current and former U.S. officials describe as a campaign by Trump against career diplomats. Several have already met with congressional investigators. Investigators are expected to ask Reeker about issues including Trump's abrupt dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch in May as ambassador to Ukraine. According to emails given to congressional committees this month, Reeker was among diplomats who sought to intervene when Trump supporters accused Yovanovitch of being disloyal to the president.

Another career diplomat involved in those communications, George Kent, testified last week that he was told to "lie low" on Ukraine and instead defer to three of Trump's political appointees. Yovanovitch has also testified, accusing the Trump administration of recalling her based on false claims and of eviscerating the State Department. FOCUS ON UKRAINE

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender to face Trump in the 2020 election, and his son Hunter, who had been a director of a Ukrainian energy company. The Trump administration was withholding $391 million in security assistance for Ukraine when the call took place, and investigators are looking into whether Trump improperly tied the release of the aid to getting Ukraine's help in probing the Bidens.

Trump denies wrongdoing. And, backed by his fellow Republicans in Congress, insists he is being treated unfairly. Like other administration officials who have testified, Reeker is likely to be subpoenaed to appear. The administration has refused to hand over documents requested by the congressional committees and sought to prevent current and former officials from giving interviews.

The committees have scheduled several depositions next week, following Reeker's appearance on Saturday, all behind closed doors. For Monday, they have called Charles Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, and on Tuesday, lawmakers expect Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council's (NSC) top expert on Ukraine.

Kupperman on Friday filed a lawsuit asking a federal court judge to determine whether he can testify. His lawyer Charles Cooper said the judicial branch needs to weigh in on whether the president can block Kupperman and other White House officials from complying with Congressional subpoenas. Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of defense for international security, is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, and Tim Morrison, a top NSC Russia, and Europe adviser is scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic members of the three committees said they feel they have gathered a great deal of evidence and do not expect this phase of the investigation to last many more weeks, before public hearings. "We've heard a lot of compelling testimony. We feel like we know a lot of what's happened," Representative Tom Malinowski told reporters at the House this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how to detoxify yourself from Diwali bingeing

Feeling low spirited after all the fun, games and partying during festivities, which psychiatrists term as post-festival withdrawal syndrome, can now be tackled with a few handy tips. One can always bounce back by detoxifying the body and c...

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Anurag Thakur

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the International Cricket Council, saying it has no relevance without the worlds richest board, which used to give the ICC seventy-five percent of grants to run its affairs. Thakur...

Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation. His announcement follows a massive but peaceful ral...

UPDATE 1-Democrats take stage at South Carolina criminal justice reform forum

Nine Democrats vying to be their partys presidential candidate in 2020 will take part in a criminal justice forum in South Carolina this weekend, down from 10 after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris dropped out to protest an award given to Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019