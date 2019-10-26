International Development News
Development News Edition

Have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form govt, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

Congress Maharashtra Committee president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday stated that the party has not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Baramati (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 20:04 IST
Have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form govt, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat speaking to mediapersons in Baramati on Satutday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress Maharashtra Committee president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday stated that the party has not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra. Speaking to mediapersons alongside Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Thorat said, "We have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena so far and neither have we formulated any future strategy. If we receive a proposal, I will have to ask the party high command for their directions."

"We have also not made any such proposal (to Shiv Sena). Pawar saheb himself said the day before yesterday that we will play the role of a constructive opposition," he added. Congress has won 44 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections while their alliance partner NCP has won 54 seats.

Earlier in the day, Thorat paid a visit to Sharad Pawar in "his personal capacity". Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, MP, and his grand-nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar were also present during Thorat's visit.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Shiv Sena leaders on Saturday demanded that BJP should give a written assurance that both the alliance partners will run the government according to a 50-50 formula for two-and-a-half-years each. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat wins

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how to detoxify yourself from Diwali bingeing

Feeling low spirited after all the fun, games and partying during festivities, which psychiatrists term as post-festival withdrawal syndrome, can now be tackled with a few handy tips. One can always bounce back by detoxifying the body and c...

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Anurag Thakur

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the International Cricket Council, saying it has no relevance without the worlds richest board, which used to give the ICC seventy-five percent of grants to run its affairs. Thakur...

Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation. His announcement follows a massive but peaceful ral...

UPDATE 1-Democrats take stage at South Carolina criminal justice reform forum

Nine Democrats vying to be their partys presidential candidate in 2020 will take part in a criminal justice forum in South Carolina this weekend, down from 10 after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris dropped out to protest an award given to Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019