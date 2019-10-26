Have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form govt, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

Congress Maharashtra Committee president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday stated that the party has not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra. Speaking to mediapersons alongside Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Thorat said, "We have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena so far and neither have we formulated any future strategy. If we receive a proposal, I will have to ask the party high command for their directions."

"We have also not made any such proposal (to Shiv Sena). Pawar saheb himself said the day before yesterday that we will play the role of a constructive opposition," he added. Congress has won 44 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections while their alliance partner NCP has won 54 seats.

Earlier in the day, Thorat paid a visit to Sharad Pawar in "his personal capacity". Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, MP, and his grand-nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar were also present during Thorat's visit.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Shiv Sena leaders on Saturday demanded that BJP should give a written assurance that both the alliance partners will run the government according to a 50-50 formula for two-and-a-half-years each. (ANI)

