N.Ireland's DUP to oppose Johnson's early election plans - FT
Senior officials from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have privately said that they were unlikely to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a snap election on Dec. 12, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/c1a82988-f800-11e9-98fd-4d6c20050229 on Saturday.
The DUP's final decision, however, would not be taken until Monday, when parliament is scheduled to vote on the early election proposal, the newspaper added, citing senior party officials.
