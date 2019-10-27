Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Britain's main opposition Labour Party is waiting for the European Union's decision on a Brexit delay before deciding whether to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid for an early election, the party's health spokesman said on Sunday. Jon Ashworth told Sky News Labour would consider its support for an early election if the EU approved an extension to the Brexit process until the end of January.

"Of course we want a general election but we've got to make sure that we get those absolute reassurances that Boris Johnson won't use a general election and the campaign to crash us out of the European Union with a disastrous no-deal Brexit," he said. "That is what we're waiting for."

