World News Summary: Hong Kong riot police gather ahead of harbor-front protest

Dozens of Hong Kong police in full riot gear gathered ahead of an unauthorized pro-democracy protest on Sunday in the harbor-front tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui, fuelling expectations they were ready to stop the rally before it had even started. Police detained a couple of people as hundreds gathered in the autumn sunshine, some yelling profanities at the police, under the rallying cry of "fight police brutality and stand with Muslims, citizens, and journalists". President Filipe Nyusi wins 73% of the vote in election: election commission

Mozambique's incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73% of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission (CNE) said, securing a landslide victory. Ossufo Momade, the candidate for the main opposition party and former guerrilla movement Renamo, trailed behind with 21.88% of the vote, the CNE Chairman Abdul Carimo said at a news conference on Sunday. Stop holding UK 'hostage', the government says as it steps up pressure on parliament

Boris Johnson's government stepped up pressure on lawmakers on Sunday to back the prime minister's bid to hold an early election and break the Brexit impasse, saying Britain was being held "hostage" by parliament. But with the main opposition Labour Party waiting for the European Union to grant a Brexit delay and two other parties launching their own bid for an even earlier election, the government's bid so far looks set to fail. Macri the underdog as Argentina heads to the polls

Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday, after a year of twists and turns in a dramatic election race that has been chastening for conservative President Mauricio Macri, who trails well behind Peronist rival Alberto Fernandez in opinion polls. Around the country, in an overcast Buenos Aires, amid the Pampas farmlands and the vineyards of Mendoza, polling stations opened their doors at 8 a.m. One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northeast Syria: ministry

One Turkish military personnel was killed and five were wounded in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn region after a rocket and mortar attack by Kurdish YPG militia, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday. The military was conducting reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, the ministry said in a statement. Vietnam police take DNA from relatives of suspected truck victims

Police in Vietnam took hair and blood samples on Sunday to get DNA from relatives of people feared to be among the 39 who died in the back of a truck near London last week, their family members said. The bodies were found on Wednesday in a truck container in Grays, about 32 km (20 miles) east of central London and British police are still trying to establish the identity of victims who in many cases lacked identity documents. Banks in Lebanon to stay shut on Monday: statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement. Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests demanding the government resign swept the country, with no resolution to the crisis in sight. Pope, closing synod, decries plundering of the Amazon

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to the plundering of the Amazon basin, as he closed an assembly of Roman Catholic bishops who discussed the challenges the Church faces in the region. The work of the assembly, known as a synod, ended on Saturday night with a final document containing a proposal that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained as priests. 'Many' dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops: Arakan Army

Myanmar's army sunk several boats carrying dozens of soldiers and police officers taken hostage by rebels in the restive western Rakhine state, the Arakan Army said on Sunday, adding that many had died. The ethnic armed group abducted more than 50 people, most of them members of the security forces, a day earlier in the latest escalation of violence in the region where it has been fighting government troops for months. Islamic State's Baghdadi: a trail of horror and death

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, has been targeted in a U.S. military operation in Syria. Sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday they believed he had been killed. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Baghdadi was targeted in the overnight raid but was unable to say whether the operation was successful. U.S. President Donald Trump was due to make a "major statement" at the White House later on Sunday.

