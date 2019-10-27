President Filipe Nyusi wins 73% of vote in election - election commission

Mozambique's incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73% of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission (CNE) said, securing a landslide victory.

Ossufo Momade, the candidate for the main opposition party and former guerrilla movement Renamo, trailed behind with 21.58% of the vote, the CNE Chairman Abdul Carimo said at a news conference on Sunday.

