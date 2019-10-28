Ruling liberal candidate Martinez leading Uruguay election -media polls

Ruling liberal coalition candidate Daniel Martinez is leading the Uruguay election but a determining second round will be needed, according to exit polls.

The liberal Frente Amplio coalition has run Uruguay for more than 14 years, but Martinez, a former mayor of the capital Montevideo, faced a significant challenge from a resurgent conservative right. Martinez polled 40% to rival Luis Lacalle Pou's 29%, the polls conducted by Factum, Cifra, Opcion, and Equipos suggested. If no candidate gets over 50% of the vote, the two with the most votes will meet in a run-off on the last Sunday of November.

