International Development News
Development News Edition

Depositions turn to the White House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 12:52 IST
Depositions turn to the White House
Image Credit: ANI

For only the fourth time in US history, the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry. House committees are trying to determine if President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family, and to investigate the country's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The three House committees leading the Democratic investigation have scheduled several current and former National Security Council officials to testify this week behind closed doors — an attempt to get a better look inside the White House as Trump pushed Ukraine to conduct politically motivated investigations. The officials include Charles Kupperman, a former deputy at the NSC under then-national security adviser John Bolton, and current NSC staffers Tim Morrison and Alexander Lindman. Morrison is particularly significant. William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told lawmakers in his deposition last week about phone calls he had with Morrison that described the Ukraine effort.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, who is leading the inquiry, said Sunday he would like Bolton to testify but expects the White House would "fight us" over his appearance. Bolton is "a very important witness" who has "very relevant information," Schiff, D-Calif., told ABC's "This Week." The committees are scheduled to hear from three other State Department and Defense Department witnesses as well. Lawmakers want to determine whether military aid to Ukraine was held up as a condition of the investigations.

The Democrats are moving quickly, sometimes scheduling multiple depositions in one day. They're trying to compile facts and eventually transition to public hearings. Schiff said Saturday that the committees are making "rapid progress." He told ABC that "we will be doing public hearings, and I think we'll be doing them soon." It is unclear if all of the officials will appear because Trump has pledged to obstruct the probe. So far, most witnesses have decided to testify after receiving subpoenas from the committees.

One of the witnesses, Kupperman, has taken the extraordinary step of asking a federal court who he should listen to — Congress or Trump. After he was subpoenaed, Kupperman filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday asking a court whether he should accede to House demands for his testimony or to assert "immunity from the congressional process" as directed by Trump.

In the lawsuit, Kupperman said he "cannot satisfy the competing demands of both the legislative and executive branches." Without the court's help, he said, he would have to make the decision himself — one that could "inflict grave constitutional injury" on either Congress or the presidency. A judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to give the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, handing a victory to Democrats who want the material for the impeachment inquiry.

In ordering the department to turn over the material by Oct. 30, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell affirmed the legality of the impeachment inquiry itself. The Mueller materials could reveal previously hidden details to lawmakers about Trump's actions during the 2016 election and become part of the impeachment push. The Trump administration could appeal the decision, however, further delaying the release of the materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU will "most likely" agree Jan.31 Brexit delay on Monday - French source

The European Union will on Monday most likely agree to delay Britains departure from the European Union until Jan.31, said a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron who last week prevented the bloc from reaching a decision on the d...

Soft drinks consumption common factor between obesity and tooth wear: Study

The consumption of sugar-sweetened acidic drinks -- such as soft drinks -- is the common factor connecting obesity and tooth wear among adults, according to a study which suggests that dentists should be concerned about the calories their p...

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...

Not a peachy outlook: Greek producers despair over Trump's new tariffs

A tariff war between the European Union and the United States is threatening to buckle one of Greeces most buoyant export sectors, which survived a decade of economic crises but possibly not President Donald Trump.The Trumps administration ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019