JDS will field candidate on all 15 seats going for bypolls: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that his party will field candidates on all 15 seats going for bypolls.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hubli (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:52 IST
HD Kumaraswamy speaking to ANI in Hubli, Karnataka on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that his party will field candidates on all 15 seats going for bypolls. He also hit out at the BJP government in the state saying that people are not happy with the relief work being carried out in flood-affected districts.

"We are going to field candidates on all 15 seats going to bye-election. My top priority is to help the people out on the street because of this flood situation. The flood situation is worst in 13 districts. I will support that party which will work for these people. Till now people are not happy with flood-relief work carried out by the state government," he told ANI. When asked if JDS will support BJP, the JDS leader said: "That is all bogus. We are not going to support any party."

Kumaraswamy ran a coalition government with the support of Congress but he had to step down as the Chief Minister following a series of resignations in July this year. Earlier, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without forging an alliance with the JD-S again.

By-elections to the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5. Earlier, the by-elections in Karnataka were scheduled to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S).

However, the election date was later shifted to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC). Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies -Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet, and Hunsur, will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on the date set by the EC. (ANI)

