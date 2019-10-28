International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. Democrats push to hear from former Trump aide Bolton in impeachment probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:30 IST
U.S. Democrats push to hear from former Trump aide Bolton in impeachment probe
Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic lawmakers have summoned several little-known U.S. officials to testify this week in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump but have their eye on a more prominent player - former national security adviser John Bolton.

The House of Representatives Democrats running the inquiry wants to hear first-hand from the mustachioed foreign-policy hawk who, according to the testimony of other officials, was alarmed by a White House effort to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals. "Obviously he has very relevant information and we want him to testify," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the Democrats leading the effort, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, referring to Bolton.

That may not be easy. White House officials have tried, with some success, to block current and former government officials from testifying in the inquiry. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, are among those who have defied House subpoenas for documents, although other witnesses have appeared before the committee despite orders from the administration to steer clear. The White House says the probe is illegitimate because the House did not hold a formal vote in order to start it. A federal court said on Friday that no vote was needed.

Congressional sources told Reuters last week that they may call Bolton to testify in public hearings that are expected to start in the coming weeks. On Sunday, Schiff said he anticipated the White House would try to bar the former aide from appearing but did not say whether he would he planned to call Bolton to testify in public or behind closed doors. Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September after the pair clashed over how to handle foreign policy challenges, has not commented publicly on the impeachment effort.

ROADBLOCKS Amid the legal roadblocks thrown up by the White House, Monday's scheduled witness, former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, could fail to show up. Kupperman's lawyer says lawmakers should wait for a court to rule whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena or honor the Trump administration's order not to testify.

The Democratic-led House committees are focusing on Trump's July request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. U.S. law prohibits candidates from accepting foreign help in an election.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor testified last week that Trump withheld $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine in an effort to get Zelenskiy to publicly commit to investigating both the Bidens and a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine - not Russia - meddled in the U.S. 2016 presidential election. Lawmakers also hope to hear from Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they have lined up Kathryn Wheelbarger, the acting assistant secretary of defense for international security, and two State Department Ukraine specialists - Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson.

Tim Morrison, a top White House adviser on Russia and Europe, is scheduled for Thursday.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Living laboratory': New Dubai city pushes for green revolution in the desert

By Umberto Bacchi DUBAI, Oct 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fenced off by a wall of trees, about 20 km from the high rises towering over Dubais city centre, there lies a small solar-powered settlement aiming to become a green oasis in the ...

Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

In 2013, Netflix Inc shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of House of Cards in one batch, a move that helped popularize streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching.But Apple Inc, Walt Disney Co and ATT Inc are largely re...

Kremlin says Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death a boost for Trump if true

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have made a major contribution to the fight against international terrorism if a U.S. assertion that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is true.Trump on Sunday announce...

Assocham to organise event for budding entrepreneurs in Jammu

With a view to promote entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, industry body Assocham is organising an event Startup Elevator Pitch here on Wednesday. The event will be held at the University of Jammu on October 30 which will help create new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019