International Development News
Development News Edition

Action needed against those who sponsor terror: PM Modi to EU MPs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
Action needed against those who sponsor terror: PM Modi to EU MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a delegation of European Union MPs that close international cooperation is essential to fight terror and urgent action is needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. The 28 members of parliament of the EU had called on the prime minister a day before they visit Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister, who asserted that there should be "zero tolerance" for terrorism, said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the MPs a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office. The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region, it said.

Without naming any country, Modi said terrorism and radicalisation particularly threaten democratic societies like India and Europe. "Close international cooperation is essential to fight terrorism. Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorism or support such activities and organisations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism," he told the 28 MPs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also briefed the EU lawmakers on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism emanating from across the border, sources said. Referring to India's relations with the EU, the prime minister said New Delhi attaches the highest importance to its relations with the EU. "Our strategic partnership is even more important in today's testing times," he said.

Pointing out that the EU is India's largest trade partner and source of foreign direct investment, Modi said the early conclusion of a fair and balanced Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for his government. The prime minister also highlighted the jump in India’s position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63 now.

"This is a massive achievement for a country of such enormous size, demography and diversity. Governance systems are today enabling people to move in an aspirational direction," he said. Modi also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians.

He mentioned the success of key government programmes such as Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target. He also talked about steps taken for environment protection and conservation, including enhanced renewable energy targets and movement against single-use plastics.

The prime minister appreciated the importance the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting the country at the beginning of their term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

The United States rejected Chinas request on Monday for 2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged U.S. failure to comply with a World Trade Organization WTO ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.WTO appeals j...

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

The current mandatory evacuation zone is extending to the west and Sullivan Fire Road is the new western border, Chautauqua Blvd down to PCH. Mulholland remains the North border and 405 FY remains the east border. Los Angeles Fire Departmen...

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum...

Thai police arrest Australian Hell's Angel on drug charges

Thai police said Monday they have arrested an Australian Hells Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia. Police say they arrested Luke Anderson on Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019