Action needed against those who sponsor terror: PM Modi to EU MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a delegation of European Union MPs that close international cooperation is essential to fight terror and urgent action is needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. The 28 members of parliament of the EU had called on the prime minister a day before they visit Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister, who asserted that there should be "zero tolerance" for terrorism, said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the MPs a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office. The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region, it said.

Without naming any country, Modi said terrorism and radicalisation particularly threaten democratic societies like India and Europe. "Close international cooperation is essential to fight terrorism. Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorism or support such activities and organisations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism," he told the 28 MPs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also briefed the EU lawmakers on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism emanating from across the border, sources said. Referring to India's relations with the EU, the prime minister said New Delhi attaches the highest importance to its relations with the EU. "Our strategic partnership is even more important in today's testing times," he said.

Pointing out that the EU is India's largest trade partner and source of foreign direct investment, Modi said the early conclusion of a fair and balanced Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for his government. The prime minister also highlighted the jump in India’s position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63 now.

"This is a massive achievement for a country of such enormous size, demography and diversity. Governance systems are today enabling people to move in an aspirational direction," he said. Modi also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians.

He mentioned the success of key government programmes such as Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target. He also talked about steps taken for environment protection and conservation, including enhanced renewable energy targets and movement against single-use plastics.

The prime minister appreciated the importance the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting the country at the beginning of their term.

