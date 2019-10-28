French Army arrives in India on 26 Oct ahead of exercise SHAKTI- 2019

Series of 'Exercise SHAKTI' between India and France commenced in the year 2011. Its a biennial exercise and is conducted alternately in India and France. As part of Exercise SHAKTI – 2019, French Army troops arrived in India on 26 October 2019 for training with Indian Troops. The bilateral training exercise will be conducted at the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. A contingent of the Sikh Regiment of Sapta Shakti Command will represent the Indian Army in this exercise. The French Army delegation will be represented by troops of the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of the 6th Armoured Brigade. The bilateral exercise will be conducted from 31 October 2019 to 13 November 2019.

The joint exercise will focus on Counter-Terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-desert terrain under the United Nations Mandate. The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, sharing of the drill at the tactical level and learning of best practices from each other. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation, and interoperability between the two Armies. The exercise will culminate in a 36 hrs long validation exercise which will involve neutralization of terrorists in a village hideout.

(With Inputs from PIB)