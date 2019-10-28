International Development News
Development News Edition

Italy PM 'unaware' of links to fund in Vatican corruption probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:33 IST
Italy PM 'unaware' of links to fund in Vatican corruption probe
Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did not know a deal he advised on before coming to office was linked to a Vatican-backed investment fund that is under investigation for possible corruption, his office said Monday. Lawyer Conte was hired in May 2018 to provide a legal opinion in favor of Fiber 4.0, a shareholder group involved in a fight for control of telecoms company Retelit, according to the Financial Times.

The lead investor in Fiber 4.0 was Athena Global Opportunities, funded entirely by $200 million from the Vatican Secretariat, the daily said Monday. An Athena property deal in London is reported to be at the heart of an internal probe at the Vatican which has resulted in the suspension of five employees and the resignation of the pope's chief of security.

"Conte only gave a legal opinion and was not aware of, and not required to know that, some investors were linked to an investment fund supported by the Vatican and now at the centre of an investigation," the PM's office said. The prime minister has faced accusations of a conflict of interest over the Retelit deal, after issuing a decree based on Italy's "golden powers" laws that favored Fiber 4.0 shortly after coming to power.

"There is no conflict of interest," the prime minister's office said. Conte, who was a virtual unknown when he was selected to form his first government in June 2018, had been charged with drawing up a legal opinion on the government's possible use of golden powers.

"Of course, at that time no-one could have imagined that, a few weeks later, a government chaired by the same Conte would be called to rule on that precise issue," it said in a statement. "To avoid any possible conflict of interest, Prime Minister Conte formally abstained from any decision on the exercise of golden power," it added.

The "golden powers" allow the government to block foreign control of companies deemed to be of strategic national importance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Sees a Silver Lining with Cell and Gene Therapies

&#160;With both large pharmaceutical companies and mid-sized biotechs adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, there has been a reorientation of drug discovery and development, validation, testing...

Air India's plane carries 'Ik Onkar' symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary, Air India has depicted Sikh religious symbol Ik Onkar on the tail of one of its aircraft, set to operate its maiden flight to Stansted in the UK from Amrit...

Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travelers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched

With the launch of the first direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing, Nepal hopes to woo more Chinese travelers to the Himalayan nation, a senior Nepalese minister has said. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture aviation company, b...

South Africa rations water to save dwindling supplies

South Africa has imposed emergency measures, including rationing, to save dwindling water supplies after an abnormally hot, dry summer coupled with below average rainfall and a spike in usage pushes the country towards a crippling shortage....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019