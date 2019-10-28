International Development News
Why foreign delegation allowed in JK while Indian political parties prevented, ask Left parties

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday questioned why members of the European Parliament were being "welcomed" in Jammu and Kashmir when Indian political leaders had been prevented from doing so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a delegation of European Union MPs that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. The delegation is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday.

"Then why were Indian political party leaders and MPs repeatedly prevented from exiting Srinagar airport? I was allowed to enter Srinagar only when the Supreme Court permitted over my habeas corpus petition. Even today Indian MPs are not allowed while Modi welcomes MEPs!," Yechury tweeted. Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja were not allowed to visit the state after the abrogation of Article 370 despite repeated attempts. Yechury was allowed to visit his ailing party colleague Yusuf Tarigami after the SC gave its go-ahead on the condition that he would not be part of any political activity there.

"The fact that the Indian government is facilitating the visit of the EU delegation shows that this government is desperate and is under pressure to please the international community which has raised several questions on human rights violations in JK. The government is desperate to convince the global community. While it says everything is normal in the region, the ground reality is different," said Raja. CPI leader Atul Anjaan alleged that PM Modi was trying to "internationalize" the Kashmir issue by welcoming the delegation of the European Union. He alleged that foreign citizens were being sent to Kashmir by the Indian government.

He further said that all the claims of the government on JK was "false".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

