Intellectuals meet WB guv over law and order, human rights situation

A group of intellectuals Monday met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the alleged worsening law and order situation and violation of human rights in the state. Seven delegates of Bengal Intellectual Society led by its president Radharaman Chakraborty and ITS general secretary Agnimitra Paul, who is also a BJP leader, met the governor and demanded a CBI probe in the Murshidabad triple murder case.

They also complained about the alleged "illegal detention" of Congress leader Samanay Bandopadhyay for criticizing the state government. "We have urged the governor that the investigation in the Murshidabad triple murder case has not been fair. The investigation conducted so far, details of which is in the public domain is a cover-up. We told the governor that in such a situation to unravel the truth of this most heinous crime an impartial, independent investigation is necessary. We demanded for a CBI inquiry into the case," Paul, fashion designer-turned politician said.

She said that the governor's attention was drawn to the "illegal" detention of Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay. "The arrest is indicative of a serious threat on the right of expression and the freedom of the press. "The governor has promised to look into our demands," she said.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhawan said the governor has indicated to the delegation that he will look into the matter. The ruling TMC has dubbed the delegates as pro-BJP intellectuals who are trying to malign the state.

"They are trying to malign Bengal. I wonder how can the governor can comment on a subjudice matter," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said. The ghastly nurder of a couple and their eight-year- old son in their home at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on October 8 night during Durga Puja had sent shock waves across the state.

While the RSS claimed that the man, an insurance agent by profession, was its supporter, the state police said it had arrested the main accused, a mason, in the murder which was committed as the man did not give him the money receipt of an insurance policy bought by him. Dhankhar has been at the loggerheads with the state government over several issues -- ranging from his seating position at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security -- since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' union minister Babul Supriyo who had been gheroed by a section of its students.

