Iraqi cleric Sadr calls for early election -statement
Populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Monday called on Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to announce early parliamentary elections overseen by the United Nations and without the participation of existing political parties.
Sadr's bloc, which came first in a 2018 election and helped bring Abdul Mahdi's fragile coalition government to power, said on Saturday it was going into opposition until the demands of anti-government protesters were met
