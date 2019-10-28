International Development News
Development News Edition

Allowing EU parliamentarians to visit J-K an insult to Indian parliament, democracy: Congress

Allowing the delegation of European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 while preventing the opposition leaders from meeting the people there is an 'insult to India's own parliament and democracy,' said the Congress party on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:20 IST
Allowing EU parliamentarians to visit J-K an insult to Indian parliament, democracy: Congress
Congress leader Anand Sharma. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Allowing the delegation of European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 while preventing the opposition leaders from meeting the people there is an 'insult to India's own parliament and democracy,' said the Congress party on Monday. "When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J-K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J-K. This is an outright insult to India's own Parliament and our democracy," tweeted the senior Congress leader.

Anand Sharma, who is the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha on Home Affairs, said the visit will be a "disrespect to the sovereignty of Indian parliament." "The government must answer as to why it violated parliamentary privileges. The committee was not briefed on the matter," he said. Taking to Twitter, Sharma said: "Government rolling out the red carpet to EU MPs to briefing them and inviting them to visit Jammu and Kashmir is a disrespect to the sovereignty of the Indian Parliament and the violation of the privileges of Indian MPs."

"When leaders of Opposition and Members of Parliament went to Srinagar, they were detained and not allowed to meet any individual or community organisations," he said. Sharma said the Central government's move to allow the EU parliamentarians to visit J&K is "self-defeating and contradicts or consistent position that J-K is India's internal matter." "Is this the new version of Indian nationalism?" he asked.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also termed the development as an insult to Indian democracy. "My request, made during the Lok Sabha debate on Article 370, for an All-Party delegation of MPs to visit to see the situation for themselves, has still not been accepted. But members of the European Parliament can travel as our government's guests? What an Insult to Indian democracy!" he tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the Centre's decision to allow the EU parliamentarians to visit J-K to see the ground situation post-abrogation of Article 370 and maintained that it goes against the official stand that Kashmir is an internal matter of India. "MPs from other countries are allowed to go to Kashmir, why are not our MPs? This is the Modi government's fake nationalism and an insult to the parliament!" he said on Twitter in Hindi.

Speaking to ANI, another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that no foreign nation has the right to interfere in matters related to the country including Jammu and Kashmir. "There are two aspects to the visit of the European Parliament delegation. First, no foreign nation or a member of a foreign nation or a Parliament has a right to interfere in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an internal matter of India," he said.

"Second, the nation, especially the opposition, wants to know the if PMO can host EU member delegation and facilitate their visit to J-K, then why are they not extending the same courtesy to Opposition? Why the Centre objects to opposition leaders visiting J-K," asked Shergill. Earlier today, a delegation of European Union parliamentarians met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The delegation will be visiting Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas penalty cancelled out Udanta Singhs opener for the Blues. Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chenn...

Giants acquire DL Williams from Jets

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will trade uniforms but not home cities, going from the New York Jets to the Giants via trade on Monday, NFL Network first reported. According to the report, the 2015 first-round pick goes to the Giants in...

IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy. We look forward to engaging with ...

Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019