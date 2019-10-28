International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lebanon's c. bank urges quick solution to avoid future collapse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Lebanon's c. bank urges quick solution to avoid future collapse
Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's central bank governor said on Monday a solution must be found in days to a crisis unleashed by huge protests against the ruling elite, saying this would restore confidence and avoid any future economic collapse.

With banks closed for a ninth working day, Riad Salameh also told Reuters there would be no capital controls or "haircut" when they do reopen, and the value of the pegged Lebanese pound would be maintained. "I am not saying that we are going to have a collapse in a matter of days, I am saying we need to have a solution in a matter of days to regain confidence and avoid collapse in the future", Salameh added.

Salameh spoke after giving an interview with CNN which cited him as saying Lebanon was days away from economic collapse. Salameh said the headline did not reflect what he had said. Lebanon's eurobonds suffered a sell-off on the comments.

The crisis has paralysed Lebanon, closing banks, schools and some businesses. There is no sign of the government giving ground to protesters, whose demands include its resignation. Protesters set up new roadblocks early on Monday to keep pressure up, defying security forces who deployed in larger numbers and tried again to re-open roads, but under orders not to use force.

As the day wore on the protests, now in their 12th day, were smaller than in recent days. The protests accuse Lebanon's ruling politicians of rampant corruption and steering the country towards an economic collapse not seen since the 1975-90 civil war. Lebanon is one of the most heavily indebted states in the world.

"SATISFY THE PEOPLE"

Salameh called for "quick solutions that satisfy the people" and create hope.

Lebanese banks said on Monday they would ensure public sector workers were paid their salaries. "The banks are closed by their own decision due to the situation in the country and they will reopen as soon as the situation calms down. We didn't ask them to close," Salameh said.

"The opening will be coordinated with them," he told Reuters by telephone. "Our objective is to protect the depositors money and the banking system and we will do the necessary for that." Asked if there would be capital controls when banks reopen, he said: "No. There is no capital control and no haircut".

Lebanon's banking association said banks would remain shut on Tuesday for a 10th working day, but said the central bank had provided the liquidity necessary to pay out salaries for public sector workers, including security forces. Banks have previously said they will ensure people receive their end-of-month salaries through ATMs. The banks have said they are staying closed out of concern for the safety of customers and employees.

Bankers and analysts have also cited wide fears depositors will try to take out their savings when banks reopen. Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford Economics, said Lebanon is facing a "bank jog", rather than a full-blown bank run. He added that capital controls were needed in the short-term, but can also scare away investors.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it was evaluating an emergency reform package the Lebanese government announced last week, but which has failed to defuse the popular anger or reassure foreign donors. Asked if Lebanon would have to go to the IMF or other international institutions, Salameh said: "The government has to decide what it wants to do, but I don't want to speculate."

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's coalition government last week announced a package of measures aimed at appeasing protesters and implementing long-delayed reforms to plug gaping holes in the state budget. The measures include a $3.4 billion contribution from the central bank and commercial banks towards reducing next year's budget deficit.

Salameh said the sum includes the central bank reimbursing the government with interest paid on Lebanese pound debt held by the central bank, in addition to a tax on bank profits. "This is for one year because during this year they will execute the remaining items that are on the item they approved," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

The Trump administrations point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department. Ambassador at Large for Internat...

UPDATE 3-Ex-White House aide a 'no-show' at impeachment probe, awaits ruling on testimony

A former deputy to U.S. President Donald Trumps ousted national security adviser, John Bolton, did not appear before the Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry on Monday as he awaited a court ruling, lawmakers said. Charles Kupper...

Eagles WR Jackson, RB Sproles to practice this week

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Darren Sproles are expected to return to practice this week, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday. Jackson has been sidelined since Week 2 with an abdominal injury while Spro...

Pakistan: Imran Khan lays foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province. Speaking on the occasion Khan said that the initiative is an apt tribute to Guru Nanak Dev j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019