EU confirms Johnson approved Jan.31 Brexit delay, 24-hour countdown begins
British Prime Minister Borish Johnson informed the European Union that he was accepting Brexit delay until Jan. 31, meaning the bloc would now start a 24-hour countdown process to formally approve the new date for divorce, a spokesman for the bloc said.
"Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed the UK's agreement to the Brexit flextension in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. The EU27 written procedure to formalise the decision will be launched soon," said Tusk's spokesman Preben Amann.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
