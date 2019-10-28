EU confirms Johnson approved Jan.31 Brexit delay, 24-hour countdown begins

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson informed the European Union that he was accepting Brexit delay until Jan. 31, meaning the bloc would now start a 24-hour countdown process to formally approve the new date for divorce, a spokesman for the bloc said.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed the UK's agreement to the Brexit flextension in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. The EU27 written procedure to formalise the decision will be launched soon," said Tusk's spokesman Preben Amann.

