International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Two more independent MLAs extend support to BJP

Even as the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena try to resolve issues linked to government formation in Maharashtra after the recently concluded Assembly elections, two independent MLAs have extended their support to Devendra Fadnavis and his party.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:27 IST
Maharashtra: Two more independent MLAs extend support to BJP
Two independent MLAs, Vinod Agrawal and Mahesh Baldi have extended their support to Devendra Fadnavis and BJP in Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI

Even as the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena try to resolve issues linked to government formation in Maharashtra after the recently concluded Assembly elections, two independent MLAs have extended their support to Devendra Fadnavis and his party. Mahesh Baldi, MLA from Uran constituency and Gondia MLA Vinod Agrawal declared their support to the BJP under the leadership of Fadnavis. Earlier, rebel BJP MLA Geeta Jain had also extended support for him.

At least five independent MLAs including Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bacchu Kadu, his party MLA Rajkumar Patel, Ashish Jaiswal, Narendra Bhondekar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-backed independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh have extended their support to Shiv Sena. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.

After the polls, Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally. "The important question is who will be the chief minister? When the Lok Sabha elections were held we had decided on the 50-50 formula in the state," said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra: BJP has highest number of tribal, OBC MLAs, says Amit Shah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...

Six Cambodians held as hopes fade for missing British tourist

Koh Rong, Oct 29 AFP Six Cambodians have been held for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old British woman who went missing on an island popular with backpackers, as police on Tuesday said hopes were fading of fi...

Malcolm Barrett, Rebecca Naomi Jones, others join Cynthia Erivo's 'Genius: Aretha'

Actors Malcolm Barrett and Rebecca Naomi Jones have joined the cast of National Geographics Genius Aretha. British actor Cynthia Erivo will be portraying music legend Aretha Franklin in the third chapter of the critically-acclaimed antholog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019