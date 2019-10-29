International Development News
Development News Edition

Merkel's conservatives descend into infighting after vote rout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:38 IST
Merkel's conservatives descend into infighting after vote rout
Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her protege Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer are facing open criticism from fellow conservatives after a state vote rout that threatens to blow open the question of who will run for chancellor in a 2021 election.

In a fourth electoral setback this year, the Christian Democrats (CDU) slumped into third place in the eastern state of Thuringia behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) which won nearly a quarter of the votes. The result, which Kramp-Karrenbauer described as "bitter", has caused a split in the CDU over whether it should break a taboo and work with the radical Left party, which came first in the state election.

Senior German conservative Friedrich Merz, still a potential conservative chancellor candidate despite losing the party leadership contest to Kramp-Karrenbauer last year, blasted Merkel, a long-time rival, and demanded change. "The appearance of the whole German government is abysmal and something has to change," Merz told ZDF television late on Monday. He blamed Merkel, saying a lack of leadership had cast a fog of inaction over the country for years.

"Most of all, it is the chancellor who is at the center of the criticism," he said, adding that he doubted the coalition would last two more years. Merkel, who has led Europe's biggest economy for 14 years, has said she will not stand for a fifth term in 2021 but has tried to choreograph her exit from power by promoting her ally Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Her strategy is unravelling. Doubts have grown over Kramp-Karrenbauer's suitability as a chancellor candidate after a series of mistakes. In addition, the fragile coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), themselves in turmoil, may not last long beyond a leadership vote in December.

Head of the CDU's youth wing Tilman Kuban has also renewed his demand for a ballot of members on who should be the next chancellor candidate, an affront to Kramp-Karrenbauer who had hoped to be the party's automatic choice. "At the moment we have an open question about the leadership of the conservative bloc," he told ZDF.

After the dismal showing in Thuringia, where the CDU lost 11.7%, the party's local leader Mike Mohring ruffled feathers in Berlin by indicating he may be willing to work with the Left party, seen by some as successors of East German Communists. Even though Thuringia's popular Left leader Bodo Ramelow, who has led the state there since 2014, is a pragmatist from western Germany, some in the CDU was angry.

By the end of the day, Mohring had rowed back, saying he would not form a coalition with the Left although he would accept an invitation to talks with Ramelow.

Also Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN29 SAUDI-PM-LD BILATERALSTop Saudi ministers call on PM Modi discuss ways to deepen ties Riyadh Saudi Arabias top ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in ar...

GM, Toyota, Chrysler back Trump on auto emissions

Washington, Oct 29 AFP Carmaking heavyweights General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have backed President Donald Trumps efforts to ban California from maintaining its own stricter standards on car emissions, the auto giants have confirme...

Egypt says 13 militants killed in North Sinai

Cairo, Oct 29 AFP Egyptian security forces killed 13 suspected militants in a raid in the restive North Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday. Police raided a hideout in a deserted farm house in El-Arish, provincial capital of North Sin...

Soccer-Solskjaer urges Man United's boys from Brazil to fill Pogba void

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Fred and Andreas Pereira to bring energy and creativity to his teams midfield in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba. France World Cup winner Pogba, who has missed eight of Uniteds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019