Shiv Sena leader Raut takes on Fadnavis, says 50:50 formula was reached in BJP chief's presence

With the BJP and its junior partner Shiv Sena (SS) grappling to reach a final settlement regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed dismay over Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis' statement that no '50

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:31 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut talking to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

With the BJP and its junior partner Shiv Sena (SS) grappling to reach a final settlement regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed dismay over Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis' statement that no '50:50' formula had been reached between the two allies. "I do not know what the Chief Minister has said. If he is saying that the '50-50 formula' was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of the truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the Chief Minister is talking about, is known by all. The media was there," Raut told ANI.

Chief Minister Fadnavis today said the BJP national president Amit Shah has not given any confirmation about giving the chief minister's post to Shiv Sena. However, he asserted the BJP will be leading a stable government with the Shiv Sena's support for the next five years. "The Chief Minister himself had uttered the '50-50 formula'. Uddhav Ji had spoken about it too. It happened before Amit Shah. I want to pay my obeisance to him if now he is saying that nothing had happened. He is denying what he had said before the camera," added Raut.

Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which the chief minister from each party will split the five-year term equally. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has got an absolute majority in Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena has bagged 56. (ANI)

Also Read: There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena practices politics of Dharma and Satya: Sanjay Raut

