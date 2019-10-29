Lebanon PM Hariri likely to resign Tuesday - senior official source

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will "most probably" announce his government's resignation on Tuesday, a senior official source from outside Hariri's bloc told Reuters.

A second official source also told Reuters earlier the premier is moving towards resigning. An unprecedented wave of protests has swept Lebanon for nearly two weeks, demanding the government resigns amid growing anger at political leaders accused of corruption.

