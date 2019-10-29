KTK BJP govt has not provided any flood relief,alleges Ex-CM

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that there was no government in the state as it has failed to provide any relief to the flood-hit people even after three months. The Congress leader lamented that no one has got any relief other than Rs 10,000 to a few people.

"Three months have passed ever since the floods hit the state. There is no government. It is now completely dead," Siddaramaiah told reporters after inspecting flood ravaged areas of Belagavi. "The government has not given any compensation for the loss to crop, livestock and houses. They have not arranged schools and textbooks for the students," Siddaramaiah claimed.

He wanted to know how the government would conduct the assembly session without given compensation to the flood-hit people. They (BJP ministers and MLAs) are touring in these places only to conduct the by-elections. We are witnessing an anti-people government in the state, Siddaramaiah said.

To a question on the reported silence of minister Jagadish Shettar on flood relief, Siddaramaiah said, "Shettar is hurt that he was not even made the deputy chief minister though he was a chief minister in the past. His pain is aggravated when Laxman Savadi is made deputy chief minister despite losing the assembly election." He advised Shettar to set aside his grievances and work towards the welfare of people.

"If you (Shettar) have grievances, fight with the high command but at least hear the plight of people. When you have taken up a responsibility then fulfill it sincerely or else resign from your post," Siddaramaiah said. To a question on former chief minister H D Kumaraswamys alleged statement that Siddaramaiahs focus was on toppling the government and conduct fresh assembly polls, he said "I never topple governments. It is their forte of Deve Gowdas family to pull down the government, not mine." PTI GMS BN BN.

