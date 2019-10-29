International Development News
CM says Siddaramaiah spreading falsehood on flood relief work

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (file pic)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday refuted senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's allegations that the state government had failed to provide any flood relief to people even after three months. Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, who is the opposition leader in the state assembly, Yediyurappa said he was spreading falsehood on relief work and creating confusion among the flood-hit people.

The chief minister said 1.12 lakh people have got Rs 10,000 and 14,000 people have received Rs one lakh as the first installment of Rs five lakh for those who lost their houses completely. The state has given Rs 50,000 to 20,000 beneficiaries whose houses have been partially damaged while the process is on to give compensation to those farmers whose crops have been destroyed in the floods, Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah earlier alleged that there was no government in the state as it has failed to provide any relief to the flood-hit people even after three months. The Congress leader lamented that no one has got any relief other than Rs 10,000 to a few people.

"Three months have passed ever since the floods hit the state. There is no government. It is now completely dead," Siddaramaiah told reporters after inspecting flood-ravaged areas of Belagavi. "The government has not given any compensation for the loss to crop, livestock and houses. They have not arranged schools and textbooks for the students," Siddaramaiah claimed.

He wanted to know how the government would conduct the assembly session without given compensation to the flood-hit people. They (BJP ministers and MLAs) are touring in these places only to conduct the by-elections. We are witnessing an anti-people government in the state, Siddaramaiah said.

To a question on the reported silence of minister Jagadish Shettar on flood relief, Siddaramaiah said, "Shettar is hurt that he was not even made the deputy chief minister though he was a chief minister in the past. His pain is aggravated when Laxman Savadi is made deputy chief minister despite losing the assembly election." He advised Shettar to set aside his grievances and work towards the welfare of people.

"If you (Shettar) have grievances, fight with the high command but at least hear the plight of people. When you have taken up a responsibility then fulfill it sincerely or else resign from your post," Siddaramaiah said. To a question on former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's alleged statement that Siddaramaiah's focus was on toppling the government and conduct fresh assembly polls, he said "I never topple governments. It is their forte of Deve Gowda's family to pull down the government, not mine."

