International Development News
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson's push for Dec 12 snap poll clears first Parliament hurdle

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 01:17 IST
UK PM Johnson's push for Dec 12 snap poll clears first Parliament hurdle
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fourth bid to force an early general election on December 12 cleared its first Parliament hurdle on Tuesday as MPs backed it without the need for a vote, a day after a similar attempt was rejected by the leaders following the European Union's further extension to the Brexit deadline until January 31. The House of Commons debate on the bill will carry on as MPs consider amendments, including an Opposition Labour Party proposal to change the date to December 9 to ensure Johnson cannot sneak through his Brexit Bill before Parliament is dissolved and also to ensure a strong turnout for the snap poll.

The UK PM can only hold an early election with the support of MPs, who have previously blocked it three times. Efforts by Opposition MPs to lower the voting age to 16 and also allow EU nationals to take part have failed as the changes were not selected for debate by the Deputy Speaker.

But with MPs overall backing a December poll, a pre-Christmas election now looks certain. One proposed change to the early election motion that will be considered is a call by Labour - backed by the other Opposition parties - to hold the poll three days earlier on December 9.

This, they argue, would ensure that university students are more likely to be able to take part because it would still be in term time. The prospect of an election became more and more likely after the European Union (EU) had agreed on a three-month extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline.

This meant Johnson's "do or die" pledge to leave the economic bloc by Halloween was effectively dead and he was determined to push through an early poll to try and change his current minority figures in Parliament. The Labour Party had so far refused to back an early poll until the threat of a no-deal crashout by October end had been taken off the table, a condition which was met with the new Brexit deadline now being January 31, 2020.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told his shadow Cabinet: "We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met. We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen". After three failed attempts previously, Johnson's chances were high this time as he required only a simple majority of MPs to back him, as opposed to the two-thirds majority under the UK Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

Besides this attempt at circumventing the law, he also offered the Opposition parties a commitment to abandon his Brexit Bill from being brought back for a vote, opening up the prospect of the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs backing the General Election vote. The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is vehemently opposed to the so-called divorce bill with the EU due to the post-Brexit invisible border planned in the Irish Sea.

After he lost the vote on Monday evening, Johnson told the House of Commons: "We will not allow this paralysis to continue, and one way or another we must proceed straight to an election". Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson's party is pushing for an earlier date because it would not leave the government enough time to get any legislation through because the UK Parliament must be dissolved 25 days ahead of any election.

For a December 9 election, Parliament would need to pass its legislation by Thursday this week, but for a December 12 election it could wait until the middle of next week, leaving open a window for the controversial Brexit Bill to be brought back on the table. Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in the Commons, said his party would need a "cast-iron guarantee" that the Prime Minister would not try to bring back his Brexit deal to Parliament.

Downing Street has indicated that the government may be open to an earlier date than December 12 to get all Opposition parties on board. Under the Fixed Term Parliament, the next General Election is not due until 2022 and to push it through any time earlier, the PM needs the Parliament's backing.

The latest developments in Westminster follow the EU agreeing to offer the UK a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline, until January 31 next year, which Boris Johnson formally accepted by issuing a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk and informing the Commons that he had done so. "We must have December 12 as a 'hard stop'. A parliamentary terminus that everyone can believe in, and an election fulfils that purpose to allow a new Parliament and a new government to be in place by Christmas," Johnson told the Commons as he moved his election bid which was rejected by MPs on Monday night.

The EU responded to Johnson's letter saying the written procedure can now be go ahead for the so-called "Brexit flextension", which means the UK could leave earlier than January 2020 once a deal has been ratified. But the prospect of Britain leaving the economic bloc by Thursday is now effectively off the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

British lawmakers approve plan for Dec. 12 snap general election

British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to hold a snap general election on Dec. 12.Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 438-20 in favour of holding a national election on Dec. 12. The law will now be passed to parli...

Peru's top court accepts lawsuit against Vizcarra's closure of Congress

Perus top court on Tuesday accepted a lawsuit to determine whether President Martin Vizcarra exceeded his powers by dissolving Congress last month amid a long-running standoff with lawmakers over anti-corruption reforms. The seven members o...

Turkey says it will eliminate remaining Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

Turkey will eliminate any Syrian Kurdish YPG militia fighters that remain in a planned safe zone in northeastern Syria after the expiration of a 150-hour deadline agreed upon by Ankara and Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on T...

US STOCKS-Wall St dips after S&P notches record, Fed on deck

The SP 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday and it retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019