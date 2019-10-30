International Development News
Development News Edition

Death of Islamic State leader 'big' but more work lies ahead -Kushner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 01:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 01:49 IST
Death of Islamic State leader 'big' but more work lies ahead -Kushner
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a big step in the fight against Islamic State but the United States still has more work to do, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Baghdadi killed himself during an overnight raid by elite U.S. special operations forces in Syria.

"Killing the leader was a very big, symbolic victory. I think it was very big for America, big for the world, big for the region. But at the end of the day we still have more work to do," Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, told Israeli Channel 13 News. World leaders and security experts have warned that Islamic State, which carried out atrocities against religious minorities and horrified most Muslims, remained a security threat in Syria and beyond even after their leader's death.

Baghdadi died alongside three of his children by detonating an explosives-laden vest when he fled U.S. forces into a dead-end tunnel during the attack in northwest Syria, Trump said. Kushner, who has been spearheading the Trump administration's plan to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with his centrist election rival Benny Gantz.

Gantz has been tasked with forming the next government after Netanyahu failed to do so following an inconclusive September election. In the run-up to the vote, Netanyahu had announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, if he won.

Kushner did not endorse Netanyahu's bid in his interview but also did not rule it out. "We like to keep our options open, that's the Trumpian way," Kushner said.

The Palestinians, who are boycotting the Trump administration, want the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip for a future state. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war.

Also Read: Trump envoy Jared Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will eliminate remaining Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

Turkey will eliminate any Syrian Kurdish YPG militia fighters that remain in a planned safe zone in northeastern Syria after the expiration of a 150-hour deadline agreed upon by Ankara and Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on T...

US STOCKS-Wall St dips after S&P notches record, Fed on deck

The SP 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday and it retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U....

U.S., Britain, others to push China at U.N. to stop detention of Uighurs

The United States, Britain, Germany and more than a dozen other countries will push China on Tuesday at the United Nations to stop the detention of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims, said diplomats, a move likely to anger Beijing as it negot...

UPDATE 1-NCAA board votes to let student athletes endorse brands, accept sponsors

U.S. college athletes can profit from brand sponsorships and endorsement deals under a new rule approved on Tuesday by the governing board of the NCAA, the organization that regulates U.S. collegiate sports.The unanimous vote follows growin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019